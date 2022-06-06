UK PM Boris Johnson narrowly survives confidence vote triggered by lawmakers in his own party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was booed by crowds as he entered St Paul's Cathedral on June 3 for the National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a vote of confidence triggered by his own lawmakers amid increasing dissatisfaction in his leadership.

Some 211 Conservative Party lawmakers voted in favor of the prime minister on Monday, while 148 voted against him. Johnson needed the support of a simple majority of 180 MPs to win the vote, but the figure of 148 was worse than many expected.

It is also worse than the result of a similar vote faced by former leader Theresa May in 2018. She resigned as prime minister just six months later.

The secret ballot of Tory lawmakers comes at a time of deep dissatisfaction with Johnson's leadership and behavior in office less than three years after he secured a whopping parliamentary majority.

Given the narrow margin of Johnson's win, there is now a possibility that he might face another confidence vote in the near future.

Usually, if a British leader wins a confidence vote, they are protected from another vote for 12 months. However, there have been reports that these rules may be changed — and the close nature of Monday's result could make this more likely.

Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee which oversees leadership challenges within the party, told reporters earlier Monday that while it's "technically" possible for rules to be changed, "the rule at present is there would be a period of grace" before another vote takes place.

Johnson could also resign of his own accord, but despite previous rumblings of discontent among Tory MPs over Johnson's colorful, and often controversial leadership, he has shown no signs of intending to do so.

The British pound was at 1.2529 against the dollar after the vote, barely moving after trading in a tight range for much of the session.