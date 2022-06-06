What to watch today: Stocks set to bounce after Wall Street's losing week

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) jumped 6% in the premarket after JetBlue (JBLU) on Monday sweetened its bid, including its break-up fee, for the ultra low-cost carrier. Spirit rejected JetBlue's previous offer, favoring a lower bid from Frontier Airlines, on the thought that regulators would not approve a JetBlue combination. Last week, the parent of Frontier (ULCC) increased its break-up fee. (Reuters) Starbucks (SBUX) is considering only external candidates to be its next CEO, according to interim Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz. He told The Wall Street Journal that the company needs to add new talent to its executive ranks. Starbucks was up 1.8% in the premarket. Apple (AAPL) shares rose in the premarket as the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference was set to begin Monday. Apple stock has lost 16.9% so far this year amid concerns about a slowdown in demand. Apple gained 1.4% in premarket trading. (The Verge) Shares of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi (DIDI) surged more than 50% in premarket trading in the U.S. on Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported that regulators in China are concluding yearlong investigations into the company. According to the Journal, Chinese authorities plan as early as next week to lift a ban on Didi adding new users and to reinstate the company's app in domestic app stores. Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the electric vehicle maker's total head count will increase over the next 12 months, but the number of salaried staff should be little changed. Those comments seemed to backtrack from last week's email to employees that said job cuts of 10% were needed. Tesla jumped 3% in Monday's premarket after dropping 9% on Friday. (Reuters)

