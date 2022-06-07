Ukraine retakes parts of Severodonetsk amid brutal street fighting; Zelenskyy mourns 'dead cities'. Follow our live updates

Brutal street fighting continues in Ukraine's east, particularly in the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk where Ukrainian forces have managed to regain some territory from Russian forces.

Russia still holds the majority of Luhansk, however, as it pushes on in its goal to control the entire eastern Donbas region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of exporting hunger beyond Ukraine, pointing to its blockade of the country's ports and vital grain exports.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has decried his country's 'dead cities' during a risky surprise visit to the eastern front lines, and the U.K. has agreed to send longer-range weapons to Ukraine.