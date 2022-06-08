Coming winter will be 'the most difficult' for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says; 1,000 Mariupol fighters reportedly sent to Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said this coming winter will be "the most difficult" for Ukraine since its independence from the Soviet Union and has said the country won't sell gas and coal abroad.

Meanwhile, there has been a report suggesting that more than 1,000 Ukrainian fighters captured in Mariupol have been sent to Russia for an "investigation." There have been widespread concerns over the fate of soldiers captured in the southern port city after Russia fully seized it in late May.

Brutal street fighting continues in Ukraine's east, particularly in the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, where Ukrainian forces have managed to regain some territory from Russian forces.

Russia still holds the majority of Luhansk, however, as it pushes on in its goal to control the entire eastern Donbas region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of exporting hunger beyond Ukraine, pointing to its blockade of the country's ports and vital grain exports.