Zelenskyy says battle for Severodonetsk may determine fate of east Ukraine; Russian forces targeting south of Izium

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the battle for Severodonetsk may decide the outcome of the east of Ukraine. He described the fierce fighting seen in the strategically important Donbas city as "probably one of the most difficult throughout this war."

The Donbas region refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in the easternmost part of Ukraine. It is a major strategic, political and economic target for the Kremlin.

Luhansk Regional Governor Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces are in control of most of Severodonetsk.