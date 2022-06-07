Watch live: Actor Matthew McConaughey joins White House press briefing on guns

[The stream is slated to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Actor and gun-policy advocate Matthew McConaughey will join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday for the Biden administration's daily press briefing.

His White-House appearance comes a day after McConaughey, known for his roles in films like "The Wedding Planner" and "Dallas Buyers Club," wrote an op-ed in the The Austin American-Statesman titled "It's Time to Act on Gun Responsibility."

The actor called upon lawmakers to appreciate the difference between gun "control" and "responsibility" in the wake of a gruesome mass shooting in May that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas, where McConaughey was born.

"I believe that responsible, law-abiding Americans have a Second Amendment right, enshrined by our founders, to bear arms. I also believe we have a cultural obligation to take steps toward slowing down the senseless killing of our children," he wrote.

"There is no constitutional barrier to gun responsibility," McConaughey continued. "Keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous people is not only the responsible thing to do, it is the best way to protect the Second Amendment. We can do both."

The Biden administration has called upon Congress to pass gun control measures in the wake of two high-profile mass shootings last month: The elementary school killings in Uvalde and a separate, racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York that left 10 slain.

