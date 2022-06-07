World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of 1970s-style stagflation

Global growth is expected to slip to 2.9% in 2022 from 5.7% in 2021 — 1.2 percentage points lower than previously predicted, according to the World Bank.

The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast and warned that many countries could fall into recession as the economy slips into a period of stagflation reminiscent of the 1970s.

Global economic expansion is expected to slip to 2.9% this year from 5.7% in 2021 — 1.2 percentage points lower than the 4.1% predicted in January, the Washington-based bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Growth is expected to then hover around that level through 2023 to 2024 while inflation remains above target in most economies, the report said, pointing to stagflationary risks.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resultant surge in commodity prices have compounded existing pandemic-induced damage to the global economy, which the World Bank said is now entering what may be "a protracted period of feeble growth and elevated inflation."

"The war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China, supply-chain disruptions, and the risk of stagflation are hammering growth. For many countries, recession will be hard to avoid," World Bank President David Malpass said.

Growth in advanced economies is projected to decelerate sharply to 2.6% in 2022 from 5.1% in 2021 before further moderating to 2.2% in 2023, the report said.

Expansion in emerging market and developing economies, meanwhile, is projected to fall to 3.4% in 2022 from 6.6% in 2021, well below the annual average of 4.8% from 2011 to 2019.

That as inflation continues to climb in both advanced and developing economies, prompting central banks to tighten monetary policy and raise interest rates to curb soaring prices.