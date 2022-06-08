Spirit Airlines shareholder meeting postponed until June 30 to continue deal talks

A JetBlue Airlines plane takes off near Spirit Airlines planes at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Spirit Airlines is postponing its Friday shareholder meeting until June 30 so it can continue deal talks with Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airways, and with its stock holders, the carrier said Wednesday.

Spirit's announcement came two days after JetBlue sweetened its offer for the discount airline, which has had a merger agreement in place with fellow budget carrier Frontier since February.