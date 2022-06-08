Watch live: Parents of mass shooting victims, first responders testify before Congress

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Parents, law enforcement and one fourth-grade student will on Wednesday describe to U.S. lawmakers mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, that last month left 31 Americans dead and horrified the nation as the latest examples of massacres carried out by lone teenage gunmen.

Among those set to testify before the House of Representatives is Miah Cerrillo, who covered herself in the blood of her friend to play dead during the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. She will be joined by Felix and Kimberly Rubio, parents to Lexi Rubio, 10, who was shot to death in the same classroom.

Zeneta Everhart, mother of 20-year-old survivor Zaire Goodman, will detail the injuries suffered by her son on May 14, when an 18-year-old gunman carried out a racist rampage at a supermarket in Buffalo.

Other witnesses include Uvalde pediatrician Dr. Roy Guerrero, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and Amy Swearer of The Heritage Foundation.

The testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform comes just hours before the broader chamber is expected to vote on a suite of stricter gun laws collectively known as the Protecting Our Kids Act.