What to watch today: Stock futures fall with the 10-year Treasury yield above 3%

Moderna (MRNA) said Wednesday that its redesigned Covid booster shot appears to provide stronger protection against the omicron variant than the current one. Early trial results found the reformulated shot led to an eightfold increase in neutralizing antibody levels. The company said the new vaccine being tested also increased antibody levels against all other known Covid variants of concern. (NBC News)



Novavax (NVAX) soared 10% in premarket trading, the morning after it won an endorsement of its Covid vaccine from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel. The full FDA will now consider whether or not to approve the vaccine, which would be the fourth cleared for use in the U.S. (CNBC) Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has decided to postpone its Friday shareholders meeting until June 30, so the ultra low-cost carrier can continue talks with its investors about two competing buyout offers from direct rival Frontier Airlines (ULCC) and the bigger JetBlue Airways (JBLU). (CNBC) Roku (ROKU) rallied 8.1% in the premarket after a Business Insider article highlighted talk inside the video streaming device maker about possibly being acquired by Netflix (NFLX). DocuSign (DOCU) shares rallied 4.6% in premarket action after the electronic signature technology company announced an expanded global partnership with Microsoft (MSFT). The deal enhances the integration of DocuSign technology into Microsoft software applications.

