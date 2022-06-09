Disney fires TV content chief Peter Rice in abrupt shakeup

Peter Rice, then-chairman and chief executive officer of Fox Networks Group Inc., speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, May 3, 2017.

Disney has abruptly fired Peter Rice, its most senior television content executive, multiple sources CNBC Thursday.

Rice didn't know the firing was coming, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

It was not immediately clear what led to Rice's sudden departure from the company. According the the New York Times, Rice was "an ill fit with Disney's corporate culture." Other sources told Variety that the abrupt decision was strategy-related and had nothing to do with any personal behavior of Rice's.

Rice has more than three decades of experience in the entertainment industry and rose up through the ranks at 21th Century Fox. When the company's sale to Disney was finalized in 2019, Rice joined Disney's team Dana Walden, who also made the transition from Fox to Disney, will take over his duties.

The firing comes as Disney is aggressively working to expand its streaming audience. Rice oversaw 20th Television, ABC Entertainment, ABC News and FX, among other brands.

Disney's board expressed support for CEO Bob Chapek, who delivered the news to Rice earlier this week.

"The strength of the Walt Disney Company's businesses coming out of the pandemic is a testament to Bob's leadership and vision for the company's future," Susan Arnold, chairwoman of Disney's board, said in a statement. "In this important time of business growth and transformation, we are committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob and his leadership team have the support and confidence of the board."

— CNBC's Julia Boorstin and Alexander Sherman contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.