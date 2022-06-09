Goodbye gasoline cars? EU lawmakers vote to ban new sales from 2035

Traffic in Paris, France, on May 12, 2020. The European Parliament now supports the European Commission's goal of a 100% cut in emissions from new passenger cars and vans by 2035.

European lawmakers have voted to ban the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans in the EU from 2035, representing a significant shot in the arm to the region's ambitious green goals.

On Wednesday, 339 MEPs in the European Parliament voted in favor of the plans, which had been proposed by the European Commission, the EU's executive branch. There were 249 votes against the proposal, while 24 MEPs abstained.

It takes the European Union a step closer to its goal of cutting emissions from new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by 100% in 2035, compared to 2021. By 2030, the target is an emissions reduction of 50% for vans and 55% for cars.

The Commission has previously said passenger cars and vans account for roughly 12% and 2.5% of the EU's total CO2 emissions. MEPs will now undertake negotiations about the plans with the bloc's 27 member states.

The U.K., meanwhile, wants to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans by 2030. It will require, from 2035, all new cars and vans to have zero tailpipe emissions. The U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, 2020.