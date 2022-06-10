India will need to make a 'growth sacrifice' to slow inflation, says JPMorgan

India will need to make a "growth sacrifice" to contain inflation, a JPMorgan economist told CNBC on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate, or the rate at which banks borrow from the central bank, by a sizable 50 basis points to 4.9 %. The move continues the RBI's reversal of accommodative policies designed to spur growth. Still, the central bank left its growth target unchanged at 7.2%.

"There is inflation, but not that cap to the growth target. That's a very strange combination. How on earth are you going to bring down inflation without bringing down growth? I think [a] growth sacrifice has to be done," Jahangir Aziz, chief emerging markets economist at JPMorgan, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Inflation has been trending higher, forcing the central bank to raise interest rates faster and higher than it previously anticipated. In April, surging food and fuel prices took India's retail inflation to an eight-year high of 7.79%.

"The upside risks to inflation … have materialized earlier than anticipated, both in terms of timing and magnitude," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, signaling the central bank will likely continue to unwind accommodative policies.

Tough choices ahead

Aziz said the central bank has room to raise rates by another 25 basis points after Wednesday's decision, since the RBI slashed rates by 75 basis points during the pandemic. From that point on, however, things would get more difficult.

"The question is: what happens after that [if] inflation will continue to move ahead," Aziz said. "If growth slows down quite a bit at that point in time, does the RBI pause or does the RBI deliver what the market is looking for?"

The JPMorgan economist also said these tough choices would emerge probably closer to November or December.