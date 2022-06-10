Strong inflation, anxious consumers add up to more worries that recession has already arrived

Trays of beef are for sale in the meat section of a supermarket in McLean, Virginia, June 10, 2022.

The case that a recession is looming over the U.S. got stronger Friday, as blistering inflation and historic lows in consumer sentiment painted an increasingly dark economic picture.

As if the consumer price index increase of 8.6% wasn't bad enough news, that release was followed later in the morning by the University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment.

That widely-followed gauge of optimism registered a paltry 50.2, the lowest in survey data going back to 1978. That's lower than the depths of the Covid outbreak, lower than the financial crisis, lower even than the last inflation peak back in 1981.

Taken together, the data add up to an outlook that is not good for those hoping the U.S. could skirt its first recession since the brief pandemic downturn of 2020.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it started in the third quarter of this year," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "You can say that we're in the midst of it right now, in the beginning phase. Only in retrospect will we know for sure, but it should not surprise us at this point."

How long it will take to get to that official recession is a matter of debate that only time will resolve. But the recent data suggest the moment of reckoning may be closer than many economists are willing to concede.

While consumer spending remains resilient, it's come at the expense of a savings rate that has dipped to its lowest level since September 2008, the month Lehman Brothers crashed to set off the worst of the financial crisis.

Household net worth in the first quarter fell slightly, the first decline in two years, according to Federal Reserve data released earlier this week. That came as household debt rose 8.3%, the biggest annualized gain since 2006.

The Atlanta Fed is tracking second-quarter GDP growth of just 0.9%. Coming after Q1's decline of 1.5%, a further deterioration in the current period would trigger a common rule-of-thumb for a recession -- two consecutive quarters of contraction.

A strong labor market has been the principal firewall against a downturn, but even that has shown some chinks lately: Last week's May nonfarm payrolls tally, though better than expected, represented the smallest gain since April 2021. And Thursday's weekly jobless claims report for last week showed the highest level since mid-January.