The next frontier for buy now, pay later is plastic

In the face of rising inflation, higher interest rates and slowing economic growth, there's more competition than ever for consumers' dollars — and even how their purchases are made.

During the pandemic, most shoppers showed a preference for buy now, pay later when it came to payment and still do: Installment buying has exploded in popularity along with a general surge in online shopping.

Now, Apple is joining the mix with Apple Pay Later, which allows the consumer to pay in four payments over six weeks, turning up the heat on similar offerings from companies like Affirm and PayPal, according to David Morris, Insider Intelligence's principal analyst.

"This will further pressure BNPL fintechs, which are already facing regulatory, competitive and investor tailwinds," he said.

Not necessarily, according to Sezzle's CEO, Charlie Youakim. The good news is "the sector continues to grow," he said.

Already, 4 in 5 U.S. consumers use BNPL on everything from clothing to cleaning supplies, according to Experian, and most shoppers said buy now, pay later could replace their traditional payment method, primarily, credit cards.