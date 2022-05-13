Buy now, pay later is not a boom, it’s a bubble, Harvard researcher says

Most people love the convenience of buy now, pay later.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, installment payments have exploded in popularity along with a general surge in online shopping.

Initially, spreading out the cost of a big-ticket purchase — like a Peloton, for example — just made financial sense, especially at 0%.

Now, 4 in 5 U.S. consumers use BNPL on everything from clothing to cleaning supplies, according to Experian, and most shoppers said buy now, pay later could replace their traditional payment method (likely, credit cards).

"It's hard to buy anything anymore without being asked if you want to pay over time," said Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School.

These days, most consumers will see a buy now, pay later option when shopping online at retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon, and many providers are introducing browser extensions, as well, which you can download and apply to any online purchase. Then there are the apps, which let you use installment payments when buying things in person, too — just like you would use Apple Pay.

"Three years ago, people talked about Peloton bikes, now people are buying sneakers, jeans, socks," Lux said. "When people start buying household goods on credit, that signals a problem."