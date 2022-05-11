Two-thirds of Americans live paycheck to paycheck as inflation continues to climb

Although it was down slightly from the March peak, inflation is still growing at the fastest annual pace in about four decades.

The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% from a year ago , higher than the 8.1% estimate, according to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics.

Inflation is showing no signs of slowing down, making it harder for workers to make ends meet.

"Rising prices are putting household budgets in a vise," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "Price increases are widespread, but look at food and shelter — which together account for 40% of the weighting in the CPI and more than that for many households."

Food prices are up at the fastest pace in more than 41 years and the shelter index, which makes up about one-third of the CPI weighting, was up 5.1% on a yearly basis, its fastest gain since March 1991.

While wage growth is high by historical standards, it isn't keeping up with the increased cost of living.

When wages rise at a slower pace than inflation, those paychecks won't go as far at the grocery store and at the gas pump — two areas of the budget that have been particularly squeezed.

More from Personal Finance:

Credit card debt is heading to an all-time high

More Americans cash-strapped as cost of living rises

Americans say inflation may have a 'big negative impact'

As of March, close to two-thirds, or 64%, of the U.S. population was living paycheck to paycheck, just shy of the high of 65% in 2020, according to a LendingClub report.

"The number of people living paycheck to paycheck today is reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic and it has become the dominant lifestyle across income brackets," said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer.

Consumers who are struggling to afford their day-to-day lifestyle tend to rely more on credit cards and carry higher monthly balances making them financially vulnerable, the survey of more than 2,600 adults found.