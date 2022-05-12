Inflation is costing U.S. households an extra $341 a month. Here's what's more expensive and how you can save some money

Editor's note: This article has been updated with corrected information provided by Moody's about additional spending this year by U.S. households to purchase the same goods and services they did last year.

Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation.

Consumer prices rose 8.3% in April from a year ago. As a result, U.S. households are spending an additional $341 a month to purchase the same goods and services compared to a year ago due to inflation above typical inflation of 2%, according to an analysis by Moody's Analytics senior director Ryan Sweet.

"This is a little less than last month but still a noticeable burden on households," Sweet said.

In March, the Consumer Price Index, which measures the price of goods and services, jumped 8.5% year-over-year.

While the pace of price increases moderated, it wasn't as much as expected, Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride said in a note.

"It can be tempting to say we've seen the peak, but we've also been head-faked before, as was the case last August," he wrote.

To be sure, consumers are still feeling the pain, particularly when it comes to the cost of food, shelter, airfares and new automobiles. Energy prices, on the other hand, declined 2.7% from March — although they are still up 30.3% from April 2021.

New car prices rose 1.7% from March, while used cars and trucks saw a 0.4% decrease. Meanwhile, airline fares jumped 18.6% from a month ago and shelter costs rose 0.5%.