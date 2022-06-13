Biden is 'paying lip service' to the U.S. position on Taiwan, former Chinese army officer says

BEIJING — There is an increasing wariness of U.S. claims to recognize Beijing as the sole legal government of China, a retired officer of the People's Liberation Army told CNBC on Monday.

His comments came after U.S. President Joe Biden repeatedly indicated the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily if the island is attacked, only to have the White House deny a shift in a decades-long "one China policy."

"We believe he is actually paying lip service to this one China policy," said Zhou Bo, now a senior fellow at Tsinghua University's Center for International Strategy and Security Studies.

Zhou did not specify who "we" referred to in his response to a question on CNBC's ”Street Signs Asia" about how Beijing viewed the back-and-forth over Biden's comments.