Forces battle for 'every meter' of Severodonetsk; river crossings could become a major problem for Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that fighting is severe in Severodonetsk, the epicenter of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

He said Russian and Ukrainian forces in the city — the last stronghold of Ukraine in the Luhansk province — were fighting for "literally every meter."

Russian troops have been trying to encircle and seize Severodonetsk for some time; losing the city would be a major blow for Ukraine.

There are fears that Severodonetsk and its civilians could soon be cut off and unable to escape, with the region's governor Serhiy Haidai saying that only one bridge into the city is left, and even that is in a critical condition.