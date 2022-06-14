Ukraine must 'knock out the occupiers,' Zelenskyy says; Severodonetsk cut off after all bridges destroyed

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country is dealing with "absolute evil" and that Ukraine's forces must "knock out the occupiers from all our areas."

In his address on Monday, the 110th day of the war, Zelenskyy said that although the width of the frontline is now more than 2,500 kilometers, "it seems that the strategic initiative is still behind us."

Fighting remains fierce in Severodonetsk, the epicenter of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and now the city appears to be fully cut off after its last remaining bridge was destroyed.

Russian and Ukrainian forces in the city — the last stronghold of Ukraine in the Luhansk province — are fighting for "literally every meter," Zelenskyy has said.

Russian troops have tried to encircle and seize Severodonetsk for some time and losing control of the city would be a major blow to Ukraine.