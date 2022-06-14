United Arab Emirates bans Pixar's new Buzz Lightyear movie from theaters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Disney Pixar's animated movie "Lightyear" hits theaters this week and is expected to draw enthusiastic "Toy Story" fans from a number of countries around the world.

Not in the United Arab Emirates, though.

The UAE's Media Regulatory Office announced Monday it would ban the movie's release, based on what it said was "violation of the country's media content standards," the office wrote in a tweet. The feature film was scheduled for release in UAE theaters on June 16.

The government body didn't specify in its tweet which part of "Lightyear" violated its content standards, but Executive Director Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi told Reuters it was based on the the inclusion of homosexual characters. The movie features a same-sex relationship and brief kiss.

The decision received mixed reactions online, with some Twitter users praising the move.

"Thank you so much for saving our children," one user, whose bio contained UAE flags, said in response to the tweet.

Others criticized the ban, with one user writing, "A country still living in the 1300s."

As of late Tuesday in Dubai, "Lightyear" was still advertised as premiering on June 16 on the UAE's Vox Cinemas website. Disney did not immediately return request for comment from CNBC.