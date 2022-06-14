'Be very defensive.' What financial advisors are telling their clients as the markets tumble

"I'm telling my clients to be very defensive," said certified financial planner Ivory Johnson, founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, D.C.

Financial advisor Ivory Johnson doesn't sugarcoat what's unfolding in the stock market and economy for his clients.

"It's a very bad time," said Johnson, a certified financial planner and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, D.C.

The S&P 500 Index fell into bear market territory on Monday as investors braced for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, and stocks continued to fall on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrencies are also in serious trouble, with bitcoin plunging to an 18-month low of under $23,000.

Amid all the scary signs, there are steps investors can take to protect their money, financial advisors say.

"Wealth never disappears; it just shifts," Johnson said. "I'm telling my clients to be very defensive."

That includes reducing their stock exposure "considerably," he said, as well as shifting the equities they're invested in to consumer staples and utilities. In a downturn, Johnson added, "people may not go on vacation, but they're certainly going to pay their light bill."