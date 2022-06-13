The last chance for some tax filers to avoid late penalties is June 15

This week is the last chance to bypass a tax penalty if you're earning money and the IRS still hasn't received its share, according to the agency.



While some employees pay taxes through withholdings, everyone else must make a second-quarter estimated payment by June 15 — and you're on the hook with income from self-employment, small businesses, gig economy work, investments and more.



You may also make quarterly payments if you haven't been withholding enough from your paychecks and want to avoid a tax bill next April.

"Everyone needs to pay taxes," said certified financial planner Bryan Hasling, partner at Lodestar Private Asset Management in Alamo, California. "And the IRS strongly prefers that you pay them steadily across the year as opposed to waiting until the last minute."

The fastest way to make a quarterly estimated tax payment is through IRS DirectPay or sending money through your IRS online account. However, there are other available options listed at the IRS online payments webpage.

The late-payment penalty is 0.5% of your balance due, for each month after the due date, up to 25%.