Biden tells oil companies in letter 'well above normal' refinery profit margins are 'not acceptable'

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on U.S. oil refining companies to produce more, saying they need to help alleviate the burden of high prices on consumers.

"At a time of war – historically high refinery profit margins being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable," the president said in a letter to oil companies including Exxon and Chevron.

"[C]ompanies must take immediate actions to increase the supply of gasoline, diesel, and other refined product," the letter added.

Biden's call comes as sky-high energy costs add to inflationary concerns across the economy. The national average for a gallon of gas crossed $5 over the weekend for the first time on record, according to AAA.

The national average now stands at $5.014, which is 54 cents more than a month ago, and $1.94 more than last year.