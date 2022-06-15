Biden to send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

- President Joe Biden announced another $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday following a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced another $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday, including anti-ship systems, artillery rockets and rounds for howitzers.
"This morning, I spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss Russia's brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine. I reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," Biden wrote in a statement.
The White House said Biden spoke to Zelenskyy for about 40 minutes regarding the items in the latest security package.
The aid package, which comes as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with allies at NATO, is the 12th U.S. military assistance installment for Ukraine since the start of the war.
"We're working in lockstep to meet Ukraine's requests for new capabilities, especially its need for long-range fires, armor and coastal defense," Austin told defense ministers at NATO.
"We're providing Ukraine's defenders with HIMARS and multiple launch rocket systems and that will significantly boost Ukraine's capabilities," he added, alongside Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov.
The latest security package comes as Russian forces ramp up their attacks in Ukraine's Donbas region.
Biden also announced an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine to address needs like safe drinking water, critical medical supplies, food and cash for families to purchase essential items.
Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Biden administration has deployed more than 100,000 U.S. troops to NATO-member countries and authorized more than $4.6 billion in security assistance.
