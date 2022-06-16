Asia-Pacific markets set to rise after largest Fed rate hike since 1994

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets rallied on Thursday, tracking U.S. stocks after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates 75 basis points in a move that equates to the most aggressive hike since 1994.

Japan's Nikkei 225's rose nearly 2% after markets opened and it was a sea of green among the automakers and tech stocks. Sony was up nearly 2.4%, Softbank Group rose by about 1.45% while Toyota jumped by nearly 4%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was trading higher by about 0.6%. Rio Tinto, Fortescue Group and BHP were all pushing higher by nearly 2%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi index also went up by 1.61%.

Following the rate hike in the U.S., Wall Street was volatile but market indexes rose to session highs after the Federal Open Market Committee took the level of its benchmark funds rate to a range of 1.5%-1.75% — the highest since just before the Covid pandemic began in March 2020.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also said during his afternoon press conference that, "either a 50 basis point or a 75 basis point increase seems most likely at our next meeting."