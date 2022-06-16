European markets set to join global rally after momentous Fed hike

LONDON — European stocks are expected to rally on Thursday as global markets digest the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to enact the largest interest rate hike since 1994.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 30 points higher at 7,304, Germany's DAX 115 points higher at 13,602, France's CAC 40 up 61 points at 6,093, and Italy's FTSE MIB up 219 points at 22,673, according to data from IG.

Global investors are reacting to the Federal Open Market Committee's decision to raise its benchmark funds rate to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% — the highest since just before the Covid pandemic began in March 2020.

There was volatility on U.S. markets following the rate hike but these turned higher as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke in his post-meeting news conference and said that "clearly, today's 75 basis point increase is an unusually large one, and I do not expect moves of this size to be common."

He added, however, that he expects the July meeting to see an increase of 50 or 75 basis points. He said decisions will be made "meeting by meeting" and the Fed will "continue to communicate our intentions as clearly as we can."

Asia-Pacific markets rallied and U.S. stock index futures jumped during overnight trading, with the positive moves coming after a tumultuous week of trading as expectations built around the Fed's meeting.

The Bank of England will be the latest central bank to publish its interest rate decision on Thursday. It's also expected to hike interest rates for the fifth consecutive monetary policy meeting. The central bank, like others around the world, is looking to curb rampant inflation against a backdrop of slowing growth and a deteriorating currency.