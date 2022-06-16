Jan. 6 investigators plan to detail how Trump pressured Pence to overturn 2020 election

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Thursday is set to detail how former President Donald Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results —and how that contributed to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.

The committee's presentation, set to start at 1 p.m. ET, marks the third public hearing laying out the initial findings from its nearly year-long investigation into the Capitol riot. The panel has accused Trump of leading a multi-pronged conspiracy to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 contest.

The previous hearing on Monday focused on how Trump amplified false claims that his loss was the result of widespread election fraud, even as numerous officials close to him told him that those claims were meritless.

A hearing that was originally set for Wednesday was postponed earlier in the week without a clear explanation from the committee. That hearing was expected to focus on how Trump allegedly tried to use the Department of Justice to further his efforts to challenge the election results.

