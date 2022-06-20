Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China's latest benchmark lending rate ahead

- Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade.
- China's latest one-year and five-year loan prime rates are set to be announced on Monday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, as investors look ahead to the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.58% in early trading while the Topix index climbed 0.45%. In South Korea, the Kospi also advanced 0.14%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped fractionally.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% higher.
China's latest one-year and five-year loan prime rates are set to be announced on Monday morning. A vast majority of respondents in a Reuters snap poll predict no change to both the one-year or the five-year LPRs.
Investors will also monitor Alibaba shares in Hong Kong after Reuters reported Friday that China's central bank has accepted Alibaba-affiliate Ant Group's application to form a financial holding firm, reviving hopes for a potential public listing for Ant.
Markets in the U.S. are closed on Monday for a holiday. The S&P 500 last week had its worst week since 2020 as investors grappled with the prospect of a potential recession ahead as major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve hike rates to fight inflation.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 104.695 after a recent bounce from levels below 104.
The Japanese yen traded at 135.29 per dollar, weaker as compared to levels below 132 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6949 after dropping late last week from above $0.70.