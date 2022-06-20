Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China's latest benchmark lending rate ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, as investors look ahead to the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.58% in early trading while the Topix index climbed 0.45%. In South Korea, the Kospi also advanced 0.14%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped fractionally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% higher.





