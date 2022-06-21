Asia-Pacific markets in positive territory; RBA poised to release meeting minutes

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were mostly buoyant in early trade on Tuesday while bitcoin continued to rise after a recent rebound. Meanwhile, Australia's central bank is poised to release meeting minutes in the morning.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 1.19% higher in early trade while the Topix rose by 1.2%. The Kospi in South Korea was also in positive territory, trading 0.16% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.69%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12%.

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting minutes release, RBA governor Philip Lowe will speak on inflation and monetary policy.

Elsewhere, European Central bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated plans to raise the ECB's interest rates twice this summer, and stressed its 2% inflation target, according to Reuters.

"These decisions underpin our previous commitments to adjust all of our instruments within our mandate, incorporating flexibility if warranted, to ensure that inflation stabilizes at our 2% target over the medium term," Lagarde said, according to the report.