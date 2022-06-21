No guarantee Americans captured in Ukraine won't face death penalty; 'You're my hero,' Ben Stiller tells Zelenskyy

It's a tense week for Ukraine as it awaits to see whether it will be granted the status of a candidate country for the European Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while it awaits the EU's decision. Russia's ground and tactical air operations continued to focus on the Donbas in eastern Ukraine over the weekend and more villages around the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk were pummeled by Russian artillery on Monday.

Elsewhere, there are growing concerns over the fate of two U.S. military veterans captured in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said Moscow wouldn't guarantee that they won't face the death penalty.

"It depends on the investigation," Dmitry Peskov told NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons when he was asked whether Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh would "face the same fate" as two British citizens and a Moroccan who were sentenced to death in a pro-Russian separatist "court" (widely seen as a kangaroo court) in eastern Ukraine this month.