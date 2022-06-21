As Biden weighs a federal gas tax holiday, here’s what that could mean for prices at the pump

For months, drivers across the U.S. face have faced eye-popping prices when they fill up their gas tanks.

Now, President Joe Biden is weighing a new remedy — a federal gas tax holiday.

A gallon of gas now costs an average of $4.97, according to AAA. That's a slight improvement from earlier this month, when the national average crossed the $5 threshold for the first time. But prices are up from $4.59 a month ago and $3.07 a year ago.

However, in some states — like Washington, Oregon and Nevada — average gas prices are more than $5.50 per gallon. In California, the average is currently $6.38 per gallon.

The federal gas tax amounts to 18.4 cents per gallon, while states separately impose their own levies.

In February, Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Mark Kelly of Arizona proposed a bill that would suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year.

The idea is getting new attention from Biden's administration, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling it "an idea that's certainly worth considering" in a Sunday interview with ABC News' "This Week."

When asked about Yellen's comments, Biden said on Monday he is considering it.