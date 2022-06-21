80% of economists see 'stagflation' as a long-term risk. What it is and how to prepare for it

Runaway inflation has raised fears that the economy is headed towards a return of stagflation but a host of Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and HSBC believe there remains opportunities for investors to safely navigate this tricky backdrop. UCG | Getty Images

What is stagflation?

Stagflation is a term coined in the 1970s when there was simultaneous high inflation and economic stagnation or high unemployment, according to Jonathan Wright, professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University. While there were some nasty recessions back then, many economists aren't expecting a return to anything like that now, he said. "The sense in which you had stagflation in the 1970s is not one that I think is at all in the cards," Wright said. However, high inflation is prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates — known as tightening monetary policy. With that, it is "quite likely" the unemployment rate will rise "a fair bit" from the 3.6% it is at now, Wright said.

The result may at least be a mild recession, he said. Stagflation may happen if a recession sets in before inflation has gone down to where the Fed wants it to be, Wright said. For example, if unemployment were to go up to about 5% and Consumer Price Index inflation were also at above 5% in 2023, that would be a kind of stagflation, though not to the degree we experienced in the 1970s, he said. "It certainly would mean that the job market would be a lot less hot than it's been," Wright said. In the near term, the labor market may cool simply by having fewer vacancies, he said.

How likely is stagflation?

Despite surveys sounding the alarm on stagflation, not everyone agrees it's inevitable. "It doesn't seem like a high probability," said Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute. To have stagflation, you need both high unemployment and high inflation at the same time, which Bivens does not see as likely.

I think it's inevitable that we're going to hit a recession. Whether this is a mild recession or we go into stagflation will be the big question. Ted Jenkin CEO of oXYGen Financial

"If we had a situation where unemployment rose pretty sharply, I actually think that would likely cause inflation to start coming down pretty sharply," Bivens said. A more likely scenario is that if we end the year with a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, we could be in a recession by 2023, he said. "If that happens, I just expect inflation to relent pretty quickly," Bivens said.

How can you prepare for a recession or stagflation?

A combination of inflation and shrinkflation, where product companies reduce the contents of everything that we buy, is making it so people's money just doesn't go as far now, said Ted Jenkin, a certified financial planner and CEO of oXYGen Financial in Atlanta. Now, stagflation is also a possibility that clients are asking about, Jenkin said. "I think it's inevitable that we're going to hit a recession," Jenkin said. "Whether this is a mild recession or we go into stagflation will be the big question." Consequently, now is a great time to revisit your personal financial plan. "This is the absolute time for people to batten down the hatches and beef up the foundation of their financial house," Jenkin said.