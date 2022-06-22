Asia-Pacific stocks poised to open mixed as Wall Street bounces back

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were set to open mixed on Wednesday, as Wall Street bounced back after a turbulent week last week. Investors will be looking ahead to the minutes from Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting.

Futures in Japan pointed to a higher open. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,485, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,480 — higher than the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,246.31.

In Australia, SPI futures were at 6,463, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,523.8.

Major indexes in the U.S. jumped on Tuesday stateside after weeks of declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 641.47 points or 2.15% to 30,530.25, while the S&P 500 rose 2.45% to 3,764.79. The tech-focused Nasdaq advanced 2.51% to 11,069.302.