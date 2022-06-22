Biden calls on Congress to suspend the gas tax — Here's what that means for prices at the pump

President Joe Biden called on Congress Wednesday to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax, as he tries to quell the rapid surge in prices at the pump. While experts say a suspension could provide some immediate relief, it could also keep demand elevated, thereby exacerbating tight supply. Consumers are getting hit with higher prices everywhere, which has become a headache for the administration ahead of the midterm elections in November. But the rise in gas prices is perhaps the most noticeable — gas stations on every corner declare the price per gallon. The national average topped $5 per gallon for the first time ever earlier this month. It has become an Achilles' heel for the administration, noted Opis Global's Tom Kloza, "even though it has nothing to do with any policies [Biden's] had since he came into power."

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on efforts to lower high gas prices in the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building June 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Biden's plan asks Congress to suspend the federal tax on gasoline and diesel fuel for three months, which coincides with the summer driving season. The federal tax is 18 cents per gallon of regular gasoline, and 24 cents per gallon of diesel. The president is also asking states to suspend their gas taxes, or find other ways to provide relief for consumers. A suspension would "give Americans a little extra breathing room as they deal with the effects of Putin's war in Ukraine," the White House said in a statement. "If this bill is signed and enacted — becomes effective — it will help motorists," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. But he added that the extent to which any relief is felt will depend on wholesale prices remaining stable. The wording and timing of any potential legislation will also have an impact. De Haan pointed to New York as an example. The state suspended its gas tax, but at a time when wholesale fuel prices were rising. Ultimately, consumers didn't see much of an impact since the lower taxes were offset by higher wholesale prices.