Forest Service says it failed to account for climate change when it accidentally caused historic New Mexico fire

Fire official Ralph Lucas points to a forest burned by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon near Holman, New Mexico, U.S., May 24, 2022. Picture taken May 24, 2022.

The U.S. Forest Service failed to account for the effects of climate change when it conducted a controlled burn in April that prompted the largest wildfire in New Mexico's history, the agency said in a report published on Tuesday.

The agency depended on multiple miscalculations, poor weather data and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest when crews ignited a prescribed burn that led to the ongoing Calf Canyon/Hermits Creek fire, according to the agency's 80-page review.

The blaze, which has burned more than 341,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes in New Mexico, comes amid a prolonged drought and extreme temperatures in the West.

"The devastating impact of this fire to the communities and livelihoods of those affected in New Mexico demanded this level of review to ensure we understand how this tragic event unfolded," Forest Service chief Randy Moore said in a statement. "I cannot overstate how heartbreaking these impacts are on communities and individuals."

Drought, extreme weather, wind conditions and unpredictable weather changes have become significant challenges for the Forest Service, which uses prescribed burns as a way to lower the risk of a destructive fire. Controlled burns have historically helped manage vegetation, minimize hazardous fuels and recycle nutrients back to the soil.

The report found that the while the Forest Service followed its approved prescribed fire plan, the fire was set under much drier conditions than recognized. Persistent drought, limited overwinter precipitation, less than average snowpack and fuel accumulation all contributed to rising the risk of fire escape, according to the report.

The review also discovered that "numerous details regarding situational awareness of weather in the fire environment were overlooked or misrepresented," and that some nearby automated weather stations weren't available.