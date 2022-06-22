President Biden calls on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for 90 days

US President Biden delivers remarks on efforts to lower high gas prices in the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building June 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden called on Congress Wednesday to suspend the federal gas tax for 90 days as prices at the pump surge to record highs.

The federal tax currently stands at 18 cents for a gallon of regular gasoline, and 24 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.

"I call on the companies to pass this along — every penny of this 18 cents reduction — to the consumer," Biden said Wednesday. "There's no time now for profiteering," he said.

The president said such a move will have no impact on the Highway Trust Fund, saying other revenues can be used to fund the roughly $10 billion cost.

Biden also called on states to suspend their gas taxes, or find other ways to bring some relief.

Still, some were quick to note that suspending the gas tax will keep demand steady and not address the structural issues in the market.