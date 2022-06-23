Chinese influencers must now have a qualification to talk about certain topics like law and medicine

Chinese regulators have been looking to clean up the country's popular livestreaming industry. This includes rules around what online influencers can and can't say and the topics that are off limits.

Online influencers in China must now have a qualification to talk about certain topics such as law and medicine, regulators said Tuesday.

For content that requires a "higher professional level," livestreamers must hold a corresponding qualification to talk about those subjects, China's State Administration of Radio and Television and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a joint release.

Influencers must show those qualifications to the livestreaming platform they use. Those qualifications then need to be reviewed by the platform.

The latest rules continue Beijing's efforts to clean up its extremely popular livestreaming sector that involves some of China's biggest companies from Tencent and Alibaba to TikTok-owner ByteDance. Influencers often use such platforms to sell products and are able to rake in billions of dollars of sales in a matter of hours.