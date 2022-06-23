Proposed changes to retirement system get approval from Senate committee, setting stage for potential passage of ‘Secure 2.0’ this year

The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved a series of proposals that make full congressional passage of a retirement-improvement package more likely this year.

Called the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act, the measure contains some provisions that are the same or similar to those proposed in the House, which passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act (H.R. 2954) in late March in a bipartisan 414-5 vote.

Known as "Secure 2.0," that bill is intended to build upon the original Secure Act of 2019, which ushered in changes aimed at increasing retirement security by increasing access to workplace savings plans, among other efforts.

The Earn Act "includes more than 70 proposals aimed at helping more Americans save — the culmination of months of collaboration between just about every member of the committee, Democrat and Republican," said Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in opening remarks at the Wednesday hearing.

Committee approval of the EARN Act comes about a week after the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced another retirement-related measure called the Rise & Shine Act (S. 4353). Together, the bills are the Senate's version of Secure 2.0.

Many provisions on the Senate side are the same as what cleared the House, including one to make it easier for employers to make contributions to 401(k) plans (and similar workplace plans) on behalf of employees who are making student loan payments instead of contributing to their retirement plan.