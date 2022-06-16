Cost to finance a new car hits a record $656 per month — and auto shoppers could pay even more with latest Fed rate hike

Fg Trade | Istock | Getty Images

Shortages, interest rates are pushing up prices

"Simply put, there is not enough supply of sellable vehicles to support demand," said Jeff Schuster, LMC Automotive's president of Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts, in a forecast published jointly with J.D. Power. In addition to a persistent shortage of computer chips — key components needed for today's cars to operate — manufacturers face additional supply-chain risks, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and Covid-related lockdowns in China, Schuster said.

New car prices are up 12.6% from a year ago and used car prices are up 16.1%, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While those year-over-year increases have slowed somewhat, higher interest rates are pushing up the cost of financing a car. The Fed indicated Wednesday that another hike is likely at its July meeting. For new cars, the average transaction price was an estimated $44,832 in May, according to the J.D. Power/LMC Automotive forecast. For used cars, consumers are paying an average $31,450, according to CoPilot, a car shopping app.

An affordability index published by Cox Automotive and Moody's Analytics shows that the number of median weeks of income needed to purchase a new car rose to 41.3 weeks in May from 40.8 weeks in April — and up from about 35 weeks a year earlier.

3 ways to save on buying a new or used auto

While current market conditions aren't favorable for car buyers, there are ways to try bringing the cost of a new or used auto down. Here are some tips from Edmunds: