These are the 10 fastest-growing entry-level jobs

It's a good job market for the class of 2022. Yet some industries and jobs are hotter than others. While you don't have to change your career path, knowing where opportunities lie may help you land the right job for you. "You always want to go to areas where there is scarcity and there is demand," said Monica Lewis, senior director of product management at LinkedIn.

Entry-level sales and recruiting roles have gained significant steam since 2020, according to LinkedIn data. The top job, sales development representative, has a salary rate of $35,000-$60,000, according to LinkedIn. Desired skills include cold-calling, lead generation and sales prospecting. The No. 2 position, business development representative, brings in a salary between $31,200 and $60,000. Candidates should have software as a service (SaaS) and customer relationship management skills.

It also helps to know what industries are growing fast. Different sectors, including health care, hospitality and recruiting, are all looking for entry-level workers, LinkedIn found.

Finding a job

Not knowing where to start is holding many Gen Z job seekers back, Lewis said. Begin by setting time aside to make a plan. "Reflect on what I like, what I don't know," she said. "What summer jobs I've done.

"What do I want and how does that translate into potential job opportunities?" Creating a LinkedIn profile, building a network and engaging on the platform can also help you start finding job opportunities. Check out career websites for postings, as well. When searching for jobs, set up an alert so you can be notified as soon as roles are posted.