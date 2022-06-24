BMW opens $2.2 billion EV plant in China as it ramps up challenge to Tesla, domestic players

German automaker BMW is ramping up production of electric vehicles in China as it looks to catch up with leaders Tesla and domestic rivals like BYD. The new plant in Shenyang is BMW's third in China and brings its annual production capacity in the country to 830,000 cars.

BMW has officially opened its new 15 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) factory in China with a strong focus on electric vehicles as it tries to catch up with leaders Tesla and domestic competitors.

Plant Lydia in the northeastern city of Shenyang is BMW's third plant in China but its single biggest investment in the country.

The factory's capacity can be used solely for making electric vehicles as well as traditional combustion engines.

BMW's i3, the company's first all-electric mid-size sports sedan for the Chinese market, started production at Plant Lydia in May.

"The expansion of our production footprint in China shows we are preparing for further growth in the world's largest electric car market and are confident in China's long-term perspectives," Jochen Goller, president and CEO of BMW Group in China, said in a press release on Thursday.

"We are stepping up our e-mobility efforts, aiming for more than a quarter of our sales in China to be all electric by 2025."