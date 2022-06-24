Disney tells employees it will provide ‘comprehensive access’ for reproductive care

Disney sent an internal memo to employees Friday, assuring them it will help pay for pregnancy-related care if they have to travel to a different state in lieu of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Paul Richardson, chief human resources officer, and Pascale Thomas, vice president of enterprise benefits and well-being, signed the memo, which CNBC has obtained.

"Our company remains committed to removing barriers and providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live," Richardson and Thomas said in the memo.

"In fact," they added, "we have processes in place so that an employee who may be unable to access care in one location has affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location. This travel benefit covers medical situations related to cancer treatments, transplants, rare disease treatment and family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions)."

Disney CEO Bob Chapek faced internal backlash for failing to immediately condemn Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" legislation. That led to an about-face, in which Disney publicly avowed to help repeal the law after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed it in late March. The bungled attempt at communication led to Disney head of communications Geoff Morrell leaving the company after just three months.

Disney hasn't made a separate public statement on the Supreme Court's decision.

Teams, We recognize the impact that today's Supreme Court ruling could have on many Americans and understand that some of you may have concerns about what that might mean for you and your families, as medical and family planning decisions are deeply personal. Please know that our company remains committed to removing barriers and providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live. In fact, we have processes in place so that an employee who may be unable to access care in one location has affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location. This travel benefit covers medical situations related to cancer treatments, transplants, rare disease treatment and family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions). Lastly, we would like to remind you of the range of medical coverage options you have as an eligible employee of The Walt Disney Company, as well as the options for your covered dependents. As medical coverage needs are unique to each of us, we encourage you to contact your medical carrier should you have specific questions about your coverage. You can also learn more about the company's benefit offerings at Benefits.Disney.com, consult the Contacts | Disney Benefits Portal (fidelity.com) or reach out to your HR representative. Disney will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our team members and their families.

