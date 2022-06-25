CNBC Pro

Back-to-school investing preview: Possible recession looms over retailers' busiest half of the year

thumbnail
Christina Cheddar Berk@ccheddarberk
WATCH LIVE

More In Deep Dives

CNBC ProA recession will test the buy now, pay later model. What it will take for these fintechs to survive
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProBehind the automation boom coming to the hotel industry, from 24-hour check-in to texting for towels
Christina Cheddar Berk
CNBC ProSearching for value in the battered biotech sector, which may not have hit bottom yet
Christina Cheddar Berk
Read More