G-7 nations to announce import ban on Russian gold as Moscow sanctions widen

The move would add to a series of punitive penalties imposed by the West on Russia since its onslaught of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

The leaders of the G-7 nations will announce a ban on Russian gold imports for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Sunday morning.

As the leaders met in Munich, Germany, for the latest G-7 summit, Biden took to Twitter to confirm earlier reports of an imminent ban.

"The United States has imposed unprecedented costs on Putin to deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war against Ukraine," he said early Sunday.

"Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia."

The sanctions have aimed to crush the Russian economy and have included bans or curbs on oil and gas imports and trading with Russian banks and individuals. Indeed, U.S., Canada and their European allies agreed in February to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT, effectively severing the country from much of the global financial system.