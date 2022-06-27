Crypto hedge fund at center of crisis faces risk of default as deadline to repay $670 million nears

Billions of dollars of value have been wiped off the cryptocurrency market in the last few weeks. Companies in the industry are feeling the pain. Lending and trading firms are facing a liquidity crisis and many firms have announced layoffs.

Three Arrows Capital, a crypto-focused hedge fund, has to meet a deadline on Monday to repay more than $670 million in loans or face default, in a case that could have a ripple effect across the digital asset market.

3AC, as it's also known, is one of the most prominent crypto hedge funds around and is known for its highly leveraged bets.

But with billions of dollars being wiped off the digital coin market in recent weeks, the hedge fund is facing a potential liquidity and solvency issue.

Voyager Digital, a digital asset brokerage, said last week that it had lent 3AC 15,250 bitcoins and $350 million of the stablecoin USDC. At Monday's prices, the total loan equates to more than $675 million. Voyager gave Three Arrows Capital until June 24 to repay $25 million USDC and the entire outstanding loan by June 27, Monday.

Neither of these amounts has been repaid, Voyager said last week, adding that it may issue a notice of default if 3AC does not pay the money back.

Voyager said that it "intends to pursue recovery from 3AC" and is talking to its advisors "regarding legal remedies available."

Voyager Digital and Three Arrows Capital were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.