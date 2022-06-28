5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Stocks attempt to rebound

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Futures rose Tuesday morning after stocks' attempt to keep a rally going fizzled Monday. Investors are still weighing the risks of supercharged inflation as rates rise and more people begin to fear a potential recession. Investors will have more economic data to consider, as well. The June consumer confidence report is due at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, while S&P Case-Shiller is slated to report on the rate of home price growth in April.

2. Big banks and dividends

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon

Several Wall Street banks raised their dividends after passing their annual Federal Reserve stress tests. Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs announced a couple of the biggest increases — 20% and 25%, respectively. However, two other big names, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, decided to keep their dividend levels flat, despite passing the stress test. "We will continue to use our capital to invest in and grow our market-leading businesses, pay a sustainable dividend and we will retain capital to fully satisfy our future regulatory requirements," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a release.

3. Lagarde on recession concerns

ECB President Christine Lagarde

Europe, destabilized by Russia's war on Ukraine, is contending with declining growth and an energy crisis. But European Central Bank leader Christine Lagarde is trying to tamp down concerns about a potential recession this year in the euro zone. "We have markedly revised down our forecasts for growth in the next two years," she said Tuesday. "But we are still expecting positive growth rates due to the domestic buffers against the loss of growth momentum." Lagarde also said the central bank would raise rates faster, if needed, to curtail inflation.

4. JetBlue raises its offer, again

LaGuardia International Airport Terminal A for JetBlue and Spirit Airlines

The JetBlue-Spirit-Frontier saga is heading to a climax this week. Spirit shareholders are slated to vote on fellow discount airline Frontier's acquisition offer Thursday. JetBlue isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet, though. JetBlue boosted its offer price for Spirit yet again Monday evening, days after Frontier sweetened its own bid and Spirit's board said it preferred to merge with Frontier. Either merger would create the fifth-largest carrier in the U.S.

5. Nike beats, but challenges remain

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China