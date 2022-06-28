Jan. 6 hearing: Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson to testify on Trump White House

A former top aide to ex-President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows is set to testify Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol during a surprise hearing announced just a day earlier, NBC News reported.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former White House aide, made waves last week when the committee shared video of her naming multiple Republican lawmakers who allegedly sought presidential pardons in the wake of the Capitol riot.

The revelations from her taped deposition marked the climax of the panel's fifth public hearing on its initial findings from a nearly yearlong investigation into the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee said last week that its final two hearings would come in July, but on Monday afternoon it abruptly announced the latest hearing "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

The committee blames Trump for conjuring the violent crowd and sending them toward the Capitol, and has strongly suggested he broke the law in doing so. The panel has placed the former president at the center of a multifaceted conspiracy to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

