UK unlikely to return to mandatory Covid restrictions despite rising cases

LONDON — Mandatory Covid-19 restrictions are unlikely to be reintroduced in Britain this summer, health researchers and physicians have said, even as the country enters a new wave of infections.

More than 1.7 million Brits — or around 1 in 35 people — tested positive for Covid in the week through to June 18, the latest data from the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

The surge marks a 75% increase from two weeks prior when the country commemorated Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. It also comes ahead of a summer of large-scale musical and sporting events, which could push cases higher still.

Yet, health researchers and physicians say they don't foresee a return to obligatory public health measures unless there is a major shift in the virus' behavior.

"I don't think we will have any mandatory restrictions unless the situation looks unmanageable for the health service, and especially the critical care service," Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, told CNBC Monday.

The majority of new infections are being driven by omicron BA.4 and BA.5, two newer variants that have now become the dominant strains in Britain, the U.K. Heath Security Agency said Friday.

Though both have been designated "variants of concern," scientists say there is currently no evidence to suggest either cause more serious illness than previous strains, and they are unlikely to behave drastically differently.

Any shift in approach, if it were to happen, would be if intensive care units were to come under significant pressure, Clarke said. Hospitalizations were up 8.2% over the past week, but ICU and high dependency unit admission rates have so far remained low at 0.2%, according to UKHSA.

"ICU is the bottleneck on this, and that's where you're going to see — if you see it — an inability to cope," Clarke said.